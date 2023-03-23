Pakistan Day celebrated in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :In Sialkot district, the people today celebrated the Pakistan Day with great zeal, enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make Pakistan strong, progressive and prosperous. With the dawn of this day, special prayers were offered in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The main flag hoisting ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day was held at DC Office Complex.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan performed the flag hoisting ceremony.

Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence organization volunteers saluted the national flag.

Addressing on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot said that the Allah Almighty blessed the Muslims of the subcontinent with a great homeland in the form of Pakistan.

He said that the Allah Almighty gave us a great leader in the form of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, CO Metropolitan Corporation Malik Ijaz, MO Finance Rana Saqlain, Rescue Officer Irfan Yaqoob and large number of the people from all walks of life participated.

Later, prayers were offered for the safety and development of the country.