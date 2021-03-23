Pakistan Day celebrated in Sri Lanka with traditional fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The High Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka celebrated the 81st National Day with traditional fervor and resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive, democratic and welfare state.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak unfurled the Pakistani flag to the tune of Pakistan's national anthem in a ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday morning.

Special messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read-out, in which both the leaders highlighted the importance of the day and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

At the end of ceremony, a cake commemorating the Pakistan's National Day was cut by the High Commissioner.

The ceremony was attended by the members of Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka, participants from various walks of life and media representatives