Pakistan Day celebrated in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country Pakistan day was also celebrated in Tharparkar on Tuesday. In this connection a programme was organized at Government Boys Amar Jagdesh high school Nartaa colony. MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani was chief guest on the occasion while SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Rajesh Kumar, District Monitoring officer Muhammad Ibrahim Kumbhar, Assistant Commmissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar, DEO Secondry Schools Ghuulam Nabi Saahar, School principal Kelash Lodha, teachers and large number of students also attended ceremony.

MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani said that the purpose of organizing such a programme was to create awareness among the young generation about 23 March which is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan when resolution for separate homeland for Muslims of the sub continent was forwarded which demanded that Muslim provinces should be made separate states.

Dr Mahesh Malani directed DEO Secondary education Ghulam Nabi Saahar to highlight problems pertaining to basic needs in School and submit a complete report in this regard so that it could be resolved.

SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, DEO Secondary education Ghulam Nabi Saahar also expressed their views and highlighted the importance and reverence of Pakistan day. Students of various Schools presented national songs, Tablos and debates on the occasion. Later MNA Dr Mahesh Kuumar Malani distributed certificates among students who passed the School test.