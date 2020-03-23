UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated In Tokyo With Utmost Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated in Tokyo with utmost zeal

The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo on Monday with utmost zeal

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo on Monday with utmost zeal. Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag and the audience recited the National Anthem of Pakistan.

The Ambassador read the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan. The messages reiterated the importance of March 23 as an historic day which united the Muslims of the subcontinent for a greater objective i.e.to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with their own religion, traditions, values and culture, a message received here Monday said.

The Ambassador, in his remarks paid homage to the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan had been achieved after rendering innumerable scarifies, hence, it was imperative upon all Pakistanis to strive for promoting peace, progress and unity in Pakistan.

"It is imperative upon us to continue with the legacy and heritage bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and follow in their footsteps to make our country a cradle of peace, progress and stability," he added.

Ambassador Ahmad also referred to the continued gross human rights violations being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Indian Government and its security forces in the aftermath of India's unilateral and illegal actions in India Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He reaffirmed government of Pakistan's continued political,diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

