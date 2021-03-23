UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan Day was celebrated on Tuesday at the Embassy of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan, Afzaal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ):Pakistan Day was celebrated on Tuesday at the Embassy of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan, Afzaal Mahmood.

On the occasion, a flag hoisting and playing of National Anthem ceremony was organized which was attended by a large number of members of Pakistani community.

According to a message received here, the messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

The ambassador extended greetings to Pakistanis and said that this is the day on which in 1940 the elders decided to demand a separate homeland where they could lead lives according to their aspirations.

The dream came true within a few years when Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state on 14 August 1947, he added.

"We also pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the martyrs of Pakistan Movement who laid their lives to secure a better future for us," he added.

While acknowledging the contribution made by Overseas Pakistanis towards progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the ambassador said that Overseas Pakistanis are a bridge between two brotherly countries.

"We encourage them to educate both sides on the potential for joint trade, investment and tourism opportunities which can be explored and exploited in mutual interest of both the nations," he said.

While emphasizing on the need for all to stand united, disciplined and committed to face every challenge that comes in the way to progress, he urged Pakistanis in UAE to demonstrate utmost responsibility and commitment towards development of UAE while serving our own country.

He assured full support of diplomatic team in UAE and said that the team is ready to work closely with the community to promote the interest of Pakistani nation.

"On the Government's part, we would continue to intensify cooperation with the UAE through closer Government-to-Government and people-to-people contacts", he said.

