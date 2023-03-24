Pakistan Day celebrated with great fervor in Niger

UrduPoint.com

March 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated with great fervor at the Embassy of Pakistan in the Republic of Niger on the occasion of 83 rd Pakistan's National Day of Pakistan.

Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey hoisted the National flag with the tune of national anthem, said a press release received here on Friday.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion were also read for the audience. Pakistan nationals living in various parts of Niger and some prominent local dignitaries attended the event. The Pak Ambassador also highlighted the importance of the Day.

Minister of Employment, Republic of Niger, Ibrahim Boukari was the guest of honor. The function was attended by various Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, senior government officers including Nigerien Foreign Secretary, diplomats, civil society members, Journalists, academia, businesspersons, students and Pakistani community.

The Mission also showed a documentary highlighting achievements and development in the country from 1947 to 2023. Speaking on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey greeted the distinguished guest and Pakistani brothers and sisters living in various parts of Niger.

The Ambassador underscored the salient features of Pakistan movement and said, let us pay homage to our leaders of the independence movement who struggled with great courage and perseverance to win us a country of our own.

He said that because of their sacrifices, today we were enjoying the fruits of freedom. It is surely an occasion for immense gratitude. It is the day for renewing our pledge to the country and our leadership to spend our lives as envisioned by our founding fathers," he said.

The Ambassador underscored that Pakistan being a member of many regional and international organizations played an important role in the comity of nations and was significantly contributing to the preservation of regional as well as international peace and security. The government of Pakistan, he said is committed to bring peace, prosperity and development as envisioned by our forefathers.

Ambassador Sirohey also highlighted the historical dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and lauded the struggle for independence of Kashmiri people. He highlighted the continued human rights violations of innocent people at the hands of Indian occupation forces and said that UNSC resolutions clearly mention the right of self-determination through plebiscite.

He also thanked Nigerien leadership and the brotherly people of Niger and wished them continued progress and prosperity under the wise and able leadership of the President and various government functionaries of Niger.

