Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts on Sunday with a strong resolve to collectively work for progress, development and prosperity of the motherland.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for solidarity, sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Seminars, declamation contest, rallies and functions to mark the day were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein speakers highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day and tireless struggle of forefathers to get a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.

Art exhibitions and programs were also held in schools of different districts highlighting importance of the day.

TV channels, Radios stations and newspapers also aired and published special programs to commemorate Pakistan Day.

Pakistan Day reminds us the matchless sacrifices of Muslims leaders that resulted in creation of a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.

The Speakers reiterated pledge on the day to take forward vision of our forefathers and work for betterment of country and its people.

A ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day was held in The Educators school Pabbi Campus Nowshera.

The speakers informed people about the reasons behind creation of Pakistan and tireless struggle of Mulsim leaders.

He urged people to shun differences and work for progress and prosperity of the country. Programs including declamation contests, tableaus and national songs competition were also held on the occasion.