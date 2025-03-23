Pakistan Day Celebrated With National Enthusiasm In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts on Sunday with a strong resolve to collectively work for progress, development and prosperity of the motherland.
The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for solidarity, sovereignty and integrity of the country.
Seminars, declamation contest, rallies and functions to mark the day were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein speakers highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day and tireless struggle of forefathers to get a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent.
Art exhibitions and programs were also held in schools of different districts highlighting importance of the day.
TV channels, Radios stations and newspapers also aired and published special programs to commemorate Pakistan Day.
Pakistan Day reminds us the matchless sacrifices of Muslims leaders that resulted in creation of a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.
The Speakers reiterated pledge on the day to take forward vision of our forefathers and work for betterment of country and its people.
A ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day was held in The Educators school Pabbi Campus Nowshera.
The speakers informed people about the reasons behind creation of Pakistan and tireless struggle of Mulsim leaders.
He urged people to shun differences and work for progress and prosperity of the country. Programs including declamation contests, tableaus and national songs competition were also held on the occasion.
Recent Stories
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with national enthusiasm in KP6 minutes ago
-
50kg smelled mango pulp, 25kg artificial sweeteners other items discarded16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering, District admin takes action in Abbottabad during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
29 dead,1507 injured in 1290 RTCs in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Light show at Minar-e-Pakistan marks Pakistan Day celebrations26 minutes ago
-
No force can break a determined nation : Commissioner26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day reminds of great sacrifices made for an independent nation26 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured as falls from roof36 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill sixteen Khwarij trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border46 minutes ago
-
Pak Defender Civil Organization marks Pakistan Day with Motorcycle Rally in Larkana46 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh56 minutes ago