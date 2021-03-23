UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day Celebrated With National Zeal, Fervor In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal, fervor in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and fervour in District Shaheed Benazirabad with joint cooperation of District Administration and Department of Education under strict observation of SOPs.

The main program was organized at H.M. Khoja Auditorium with Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar as chief guest on the occasion. The program was inaugurated by hoisting the National Flag by Deputy Commissioner and other officials while scouts presented salute to the National Flag.

Officials of departments of health, education, private institutions, elites, citizens, school teachers, girl and boy students, representatives of non-government organizations and others attended the program. Students delivered speeches in connection with the Pakistan Day, presented tablos and PT shows.

Addressing the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that all of us shall promise on the day that we would play a full-fledged role in the development of the country.

He said that Pakistan Day reminds us about the start of practical struggle for Pakistan and history is evident that Pakistan achieved through great struggle and precious sacrifice and we shall pledge for the national strength and solidarity of the country.

Addressing the occasion Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Mir Khan Zardari, Javed Ahmed Unar, Danish Iqbal and others said that Pakistan Day is celebrated each year with passion of thanks and it is the day of happiness for all of us.

They said that it is necessary to remember those mujahids and martyrs and pay tributes to those who sacrificed and laid their lives for the solidarity and development of the country. They said that enemies of the country shall know that the nation is united and ready to defeat enemies. The program concluded with award of shields among speakers of the occasion and those presented national songs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Education Pakistan Day Nawabshah All

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman Senate asks private sector to take lead i ..

2 minutes ago

UN verifies 15 death.400 missing in Rohingya fire

2 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to sli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.