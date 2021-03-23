Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal, fervor in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and fervour in District Shaheed Benazirabad with joint cooperation of District Administration and Department of Education under strict observation of SOPs.

The main program was organized at H.M. Khoja Auditorium with Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar as chief guest on the occasion. The program was inaugurated by hoisting the National Flag by Deputy Commissioner and other officials while scouts presented salute to the National Flag.

Officials of departments of health, education, private institutions, elites, citizens, school teachers, girl and boy students, representatives of non-government organizations and others attended the program. Students delivered speeches in connection with the Pakistan Day, presented tablos and PT shows.

Addressing the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that all of us shall promise on the day that we would play a full-fledged role in the development of the country.

He said that Pakistan Day reminds us about the start of practical struggle for Pakistan and history is evident that Pakistan achieved through great struggle and precious sacrifice and we shall pledge for the national strength and solidarity of the country.

Addressing the occasion Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Mir Khan Zardari, Javed Ahmed Unar, Danish Iqbal and others said that Pakistan Day is celebrated each year with passion of thanks and it is the day of happiness for all of us.

They said that it is necessary to remember those mujahids and martyrs and pay tributes to those who sacrificed and laid their lives for the solidarity and development of the country. They said that enemies of the country shall know that the nation is united and ready to defeat enemies. The program concluded with award of shields among speakers of the occasion and those presented national songs.