Pakistan Day Celebrated With Pledge To Make Country Welfare State

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated with pledge to make country welfare state

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day was celebrated here in Hyderabad on Tuesday like other parts of the country with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub continent.

National flags were hoisted atop of all government as well as major private buildings of the city to celebrate the day that commemorates the historical day when leaders of All India Muslim League had set a line of action for the creation of Pakistan.

Several political, religious and civil society organizations took out rallies from different areas of the city to Hyderabad Press Club before being offered special prayers after Fajr prayer for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The workers of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League Functional, PML-N and representatives of civil society organizations attended the rally to celebrate Pakistan Day.

In view of the third wave of COVID-19, all required standard operating procedures (SOPs) were strictly followed during the events organized in connection with the day.

The Pakistan Affectionate Youth (PAY) also organized a program in a local hotel to highlight the importance of Pakistan Day which was attended by officers of district administration, Police and prominent personalities.

Earlier, national flags were hoisted at the government offices, schools, colleges, other buildings to pay homage to the national heroes who had struggled for creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of India who were subjected to the discrimination of majority Hindus of India.

Bhai Khan Welfare Association, a social organization also organized flag hoisting ceremony in which tributes were paid to the leaders of Pakistan Movement who laid down the foundation for separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub continent.

Addressing the ceremony, president of the Association Abdul Latif Shaikh and others said the objective of celebrating Pakistan Day was to keep our young generation aware of the sacrifices of our national heroes who played a pivotal role in creation of an independent country for the Muslims.

The ceremony was attended among others by Association's leaders Azhar Shaikh, Khan Aftab Khan, Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Shahid Rajput, Danish Jaffery, Muhammad Haroon, Iqbal Memon, Farhat Abass, Iftakhar Baig, Sohail Khan, Hanif Shaikh, Mansoor Mani, Shahbaz Khan and Abdul Shakoor Abassi.

The participants of the ceremony also chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and the Armed Forces and also offered prayers for the prosperity of the country and for the departed souls of the heroes and the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

The Member National Assembly (MNA) Sayed Waseem Hussain said our forefathers and leaders of Pakistan Movement had rendered immense sacrifices in the struggle for creation of our separate homeland. It was unity, commitment and responsibility demonstrated by our forefathers that made them pass a resolution in favour of Pakistan, he said and vowed that today the same spirit is needed to fulfill the vision of Pakistan and move forward.

