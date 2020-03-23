Pakistan Day celebrated with simplicity due to COVID-19

Pakistan's day celebrated here Monday with simplicity while 21 artillery salutes given in the provincial capital and flickering slogans of Nara-e-Takbeer and Pakistan Zindabad were raised

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan's day celebrated here Monday with simplicity while 21 artillery salutes given in the provincial capital and flickering slogans of Nara-e-Takbeer and Pakistan Zindabad were raised.

A special ceremony was arranged at Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium in early hours after Fajr prayer.

The ceremony was attended by selected persons including army, police and administration staff.

However, the parade and prize distribution ceremony which were scheduled to be held at Governor's House and Sher Khan Stadium also postponed due to spread of corona virus.

Meanwhile, all other formal and informal ceremonies were also postponed; however, people from all the religions were offered special dua (s) in mosques, churches and temples to save country and its people from corona virus.