Pakistan Day Celebrates To Renew Pledge Of Loyalty. Shaikh
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Muhammad Yousif Sheikh, the Central Chairman of the Defender Pakistan Organization, said that Pakistan Day is a day to renew our pledge of loyalty, commemorating the historic resolution presented for the beloved homeland.
Talking to APP during a Rally at Jinnah Bagh Larkana on Sunday,he emphasized that this day reminds us of our love for the country and unity, and such events help foster national consciousness and passion among the younger generation.
The Central Chairman, Muhammad Yousif Sheikh, further added that they pray for Pakistan’s prosperity and development and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistani armed forces, never hesitating to make any sacrifice for the defense of the nation.
He remarked that foreign forces are involved in destabilizing peace in Balochistan. Together, our forces will stand firm and thwart the enemy’s nefarious designs, burying their evil intentions in the dust. “We take pride in our military,” he asserted.
He warned the country’s adversaries to remember that the world recognizes the Pakistan Army as a frontline force due to its bravery. “This is a valiant force, and we take immense pride in it,” he told.Large number of Pakistan Defender workers raise their sologan Pakistan Zindabad and Stability of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..
Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Rangers Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh6 minutes ago
-
Preemptive polio vaccination campaign launched in Khairpur16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations held in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
IUB celebrates Pakistan day with seminar,plantation and wall decoration25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi urges National Unity and Commitment on Pakistan Day25 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges unity on Pakistan Day, honouring Quid-e-Azam's vision25 minutes ago
-
President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Army, Navy, Air Force25 minutes ago
-
PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
PAF'S majestic flypast marks Pakistan day celebrations36 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar Dinner: IRCRA promotes unity among diverse communities36 minutes ago