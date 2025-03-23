Open Menu

Pakistan Day Celebrates To Renew Pledge Of Loyalty. Shaikh

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Day celebrates to renew pledge of loyalty. Shaikh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Muhammad Yousif Sheikh, the Central Chairman of the Defender Pakistan Organization, said that Pakistan Day is a day to renew our pledge of loyalty, commemorating the historic resolution presented for the beloved homeland.

Talking to APP during a Rally at Jinnah Bagh Larkana on Sunday,he emphasized that this day reminds us of our love for the country and unity, and such events help foster national consciousness and passion among the younger generation.

The Central Chairman, Muhammad Yousif Sheikh, further added that they pray for Pakistan’s prosperity and development and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistani armed forces, never hesitating to make any sacrifice for the defense of the nation.

He remarked that foreign forces are involved in destabilizing peace in Balochistan. Together, our forces will stand firm and thwart the enemy’s nefarious designs, burying their evil intentions in the dust. “We take pride in our military,” he asserted.

He warned the country’s adversaries to remember that the world recognizes the Pakistan Army as a frontline force due to its bravery. “This is a valiant force, and we take immense pride in it,” he told.Large number of Pakistan Defender workers raise their sologan Pakistan Zindabad and Stability of Pakistan.

