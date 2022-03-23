Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Day celebrations held at Prison Staff Training Academy (PSTA) Haripur on Wednesday and paid tribute to our forefathers who worked day and night for the existence of motherland Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day celebrations held at Prison Staff Training academy (PSTA) Haripur on Wednesday and paid tribute to our forefathers who worked day and night for the existence of motherland Pakistan.

The event was attended by Prison Staff, Frontier Constabulary and Elite Police personnel. Superintendent Central Prison Haripur Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, DSP Elite Police Haripur and representatives of Frontier Constabulary.

Chief guest Hamid was presented with guard of honor upon his arrival.

The chief guest then inspected the guard which included one platoon of prison staff and two platoons of Frontier Constabulary.

The event formally started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by National Anthem and March Past. Chief Guest Hamid highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day, its relevance in the contemporary world and how prison staff and other law enforcement agencies are playing fundamental role in upholding the idea behind Pakistan Day.

Prison staff and FC personnel also presented traditional dance which was enjoyed by all the participants.