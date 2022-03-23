UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Celebration Held At PSTA Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

Pakistan Day celebrations held at Prison Staff Training Academy (PSTA) Haripur on Wednesday and paid tribute to our forefathers who worked day and night for the existence of motherland Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day celebrations held at Prison Staff Training academy (PSTA) Haripur on Wednesday and paid tribute to our forefathers who worked day and night for the existence of motherland Pakistan.

The event was attended by Prison Staff, Frontier Constabulary and Elite Police personnel. Superintendent Central Prison Haripur Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, DSP Elite Police Haripur and representatives of Frontier Constabulary.

Chief guest Hamid was presented with guard of honor upon his arrival.

The chief guest then inspected the guard which included one platoon of prison staff and two platoons of Frontier Constabulary.

The event formally started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by National Anthem and March Past. Chief Guest Hamid highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day, its relevance in the contemporary world and how prison staff and other law enforcement agencies are playing fundamental role in upholding the idea behind Pakistan Day.

Prison staff and FC personnel also presented traditional dance which was enjoyed by all the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Pakistan Day Haripur March Event All

Recent Stories

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursu ..

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between ..

Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between Ukraine-Russia

53 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Particip ..

Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Participation in G20, APEC Summits

56 seconds ago
 MNAs repose full trust in prime minister's leaders ..

MNAs repose full trust in prime minister's leadership

57 seconds ago
 Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transpo ..

Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transportation to and From Russia - V ..

59 seconds ago
 Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at ..

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>