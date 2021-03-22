Pakistan Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day will be celebrated on Tuesday with national fervor and enthusiasm across the northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments. People will participate in these functions.

A special function will take place at Jinnah Municipal Stadium Sukkur.

Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP, Javed Iqbal Chadhar.

The officers of Motorway will welcome commuters and brief them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.