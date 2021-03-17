Pakistan Day celebrations bring happiness on faces of shopkeepers selling models of historical monuments, national flags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Day's celebrations have brought happiness on faces of shopkeepers, booksellers and traders, who were earning handsome profits due to people's pressing demands for models of national monuments, national flags and portraits of heroes of Pakistan Movement.

As only five days left in 81st Pakistan Day's celebrations, all small and major markets in Peshawar including Hasthnagri, Qaisa Khwani, Liaquat bazaar, Tehkal, Mohalla Jahangi and University Road have started attracting a large number of people especially youth, children and students by buying national flags, models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement, stickers and badges to celebrate Pakistan Day with national enthusiasm.

People of all aged groups especially children wearing masks are showing overwhelming interest at Minar e Pakistan, Islamia College Peshawar, Ziyarat Residency, Quaid e Azam tomb models and portraits of Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and others heroes of Pakistan Movement these days in Peshawar.

The shopkeepers and traders at ancient Qisakhwani bazaar, Khyber bazaar and Hasthangri have brought huge quantity of stock of national flags, badges, stickers, green-white masks, and models of national monuments.

On Wednesday, youth and children were seen in substantial number on shops of national flags, badges, models and stickers in provincial metropolis. Most enthusiastic were small children busy in collecting badges and stickers besides youth were beautifying bicycles, bikes, cars and houses with national flags and special stickers inscribed with different messages in connection with Pakistan Day's celebrations.

Printers of Peshawar have received heavy orders of printing national flags, stickers and badges from traders, organizations, civil society and shopkeepers to cater people's growing demands.

Mohalla Jahingi, a hub of printing industry in Peshawar have received heavy orders for printing of posters, national flags, stickers and others materials in connection with the day.

Similarly, the vendors' shops attracted youth and children that purchased national flags, stickers, models and other items of decoration available in abundance to express their love with their motherland that came into being on world map on August 14, 1947 within seven years following adaptation of Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

Ehtisam Qaiser, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar told APP that he came to Qisakhwani bazaar to purchase national flags, badges and stickers for himself, friends, class fellows and family members besides models of Pakistan Movement.

He said 500 stickers and badges carrying national flags besides photos of leaders of Pakistan Movement have been purchased by him for family members, friends and relatives to celebrate the day in most befitting manner.

"Our forefathers led by Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had created Pakistan after a lot of sacrifice and the best way to celebrate Pakistan Day to work tirelessly in our selected professions to make Pakistan an economic giant and developed country," he said.

"I purchased 100 models of Minar e Pakistan and Islamia College Peshawar for my young relatives and friends," said Malaika, a student of a private school busy in shopping at Liauqat Bazaar.

She said Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has great love for students of Islamia College Peshawar and considered them frontline force in his struggle for creation of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam visited this premier educational institute in 1936, 1945 and 1948 and was greatly impressed by the key role of its students during Pakistan Movement. Moreover, model of Minar-e-Pakistan is also a main centre of attraction for youth and children these days in Peshawar.

"I love Minar-e-Pakistan. I have bought 10 models of Minar e Pakistan for my relatives and friends for Pakistan Day,' said Umar Khayam, a resident of Nowshera district while purchasing its Model at Hashtnagri Peshawar.

Minar e Pakistan Lahore has always remained a centre of attraction for people especially for children and youth because from here the Muslims of Sub-Continent was given a clear direction for achievement of Pakistan that came into being on August 14, 1947.