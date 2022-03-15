Pakistan Day celebrations held across Balochistan with national zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :As part of the upcoming diamond jubilee Pakistan Day celebrations multiple lively activities were held including friendly football matches, seminars and rallies being organized by district authorities, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) along with civil society across Balochistan with national zeal and fervour.

The students of Balochistan Residential College, Turbat participated in a friendly football match celebrating the Pakistan Day, whereas pool matches were also being played in the ongoing Pakistan Day Football Championship, at Jam Stadium, Bela and its final would be played on March 23.

The district administration of Ziarat had also organized a Pakistan Day Football tournament where friendly matches were played among the local football clubs.

In the ongoing All Balochistan Pakistan Day Football Tournament-Harnai, various matches were played at Afghan Football Stadium Harnai where Assistant Commissioner Harnai was the chief guest on the occasion.

Several processions were taken out by government organisations, political parties, students and civil society organizations to express solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and recognize their huge sacrifices on maintaining law and order situation in the province.

Balochistan Awami Party leader Mir Sikandar Umarani at Dera Murad Jamali, National Party leader Mir Douran Khoso at Sohbatpur, Mir Saifullah Domki (PWP) at Bakhtiarabad led solidarity rallies at Sibi and Naseerabad divisions against the recent terrorists' attacks on law enforcement agencies.

The Dera Bugti Lawyers Forum had organized a seminar at Dera Bugti to create awareness on countering extremism and terrorism in the area.

The second session of Seminars on 'National Security in Perspective of Balochistan' was held at Sardar Bahadur Khan University (SBKU) and University of Balochistan (UoB) Quetta.

The president of Balochistan Council for Peace and Policy (BCPP) Mir Sadat, Dr Adil Zaman Khan, Dr Arshi Salim, Head of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies National Defense University (NDU) Islamabad, M. Khan, Arish Khan from International Islamic University Islamabad were among the key speakers in the seminars.

It may be noted that the first session of these seminars was held at Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEM).

Free medical Camps, distribution of free rations to needy locals, lunch with notables of the area and sports activities were also held in the province regarding the Pakistan Day celebrations.