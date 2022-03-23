Pakistan Day celebrations held across Balochistan

Pakistan Day celebrations held on Wednesday across the province with a renewed commitment to work hard for the development, prosperity and stability of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day celebrations held on Wednesday across the province with a renewed commitment to work hard for the development, prosperity and stability of the country.

After Fajr prayers in all FC headquarters and wing headquarters under the auspices of Frontier Corps Balochistan North, special prayers were offered in the mosques for the development, prosperity, security and peace of the country.

Various events were organized in major cities of the province including Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Pishin, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad. Strict security arrangements were also made to avert any untoward incident.

A grand flag hoisting ceremony was held at Headquarters Frontier Corps here.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North Major General Muhammad Yousuf Majoka hoisted the flag and laid flowers at the memorial and prayed for the high status of the martyrs.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Chaman Scouts, Qila Saifullah Scouts, Loralai Scouts, Sibi Scouts, Maiwand Rifles, Bambur Rifles, Zhob Militia, Bambur Rifles, Chilton Rifles and Gaza Band Scouts respectively.

Tribal elders, civil society representatives, district administration officials and students were in attendance.

At these events, students from different schools and colleges performed songs, tableaux, sketches and speeches.

While the different skits presented by the children portrayed the regional culture, they also paid homage to the sacrifices made by the security forces against terrorism.

In addition, rallies were held in the area of responsibility of Frontier Corps Balochistan North, which resonated with the slogans of 'Long live Pakistan'.

Addressing a function organized by Frontier Corps Balochistan North, the tribal elders said that 82 years ago today, a historic resolution of Pakistan was passed which caused the Muslims of South Asia, paved the way for the establishment of a separate homeland.

They said that Balochistan has been fighting against terrorism for many years, adding that peace has been established through the efforts of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps Balochistan and other law enforcement agencies.

Frontier Corps Balochistan North also organized a youth movement to promote national unity and patriotism.

Competitions in volleyball, football, cricket, kabaddi and other events were organized in which a large number of people including sports fans participated.