SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day Celebrations held in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan Day. The district administration of Sukkur on Sunday organized a ceremony at the walking track, where the national flag was hoisted. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Bachal Rajah Dharejo, was the guest of honor at the event, which was attended by district administration officials, Municipal Corporation Sukkur, education and health department officials, students, and citizens.

During the flag-hoisting ceremony, women police officers and youths presented a salute. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dharejo emphasized that March 23 is not only a day to reminisce about the past but also a day to recall the vision of Allama Iqbal and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

He reiterated the importance of unity, faith, and discipline, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, and stressed that these principles are essential for the country's progress and peace. Dr. Dharejo encouraged the youth to play a vital role in defeating anti-state elements and promoting national unity.

He concluded by emphasizing the need to respect the law and value time, adding that by doing so, we can proudly demonstrate our unity under the green and white flag of Pakistan.