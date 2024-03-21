Open Menu

Pakistan Day Celebrations Reach Crescendo With Spectacular Parade Rehearsal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) As Pakistan gears up to commemorate Pakistan Day, preparations have peaked with a final rehearsal parade by the armed forces, drawing crowds of eager spectators to witness the grand event.

Citizens flocked to the parade ground to catch a glimpse of the full dress rehearsal, expressing their fervent patriotism as they soaked in the sights and sounds of the meticulously orchestrated event.

"This year's parade is being organized uniquely, showcasing the discipline and passion of our armed forces," remarked Babar, a spectator, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many in attendance.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees marveled at the spectacle before them. "It was an incredibly attractive and thrilling parade, a testament to the strength of our nation," exclaimed Raja Sarfaraz, a student.

Shabbir Shah, Advocate Supreme Court, reflected on the significance of the event, noting, "The display of discipline and passion here reflects the unity of Pakistan," underscoring the unifying force of national pride.

Amidst the celebration, citizens took a moment to honor the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs. "We honor the brave souls of our armed forces who have shed their blood to safeguard our homeland," affirmed Sadia a housewife solemnly, acknowledging the profound debt owed to those who have served.

She said her daughter served in the army, saying that she is prepared to sacrifice everything for the sake of her beloved country.

