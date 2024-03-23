Open Menu

Pakistan Day Celebrations Reverberate With Patriotic Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan Day celebrations reverberate with patriotic fervor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Today,the provincial capital resonated with patriotic zeal and fervor as the nation came together to celebrate Pakistan Day, commemorating the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940.

The day commenced with a resounding 21-gun salute, echoing the pride and resilience of the Pakistani people. Special prayers were offered in mosques in Fajar prayers across the city, invoking blessings for the prosperity and solidarity of the nation.

Symbolizing the unity and strength of Pakistan, the national flag was hoisted atop major government buildings, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the country's independence.

In a tribute to the visionary poet and philosopher, Dr.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal, change of guard ceremony was conducted at his mausoleum. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood graced the occasion as the chief guest, witnessing Pakistan Air Force troops assume guard duty from Chenab Rangers.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood penned his thoughts in the guest book, emphasizing the enduring spirit of patriotism and national pride that binds the Pakistani people together.

As the celebrations continue throughout the day, Pakistanis across the country unite in solidarity, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and progress envisioned by the founding fathers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Rangers Allama Muhammad Iqbal Democracy Pakistan Day Progress Independence From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 minute ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

7 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

14 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

14 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

14 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

14 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan