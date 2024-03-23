Pakistan Day Ceremony Held At DC Complex
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The grand ceremony of Pakistan Day was held at DC Complex,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,the ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar, District Officer (DO) Civil Defence Khalid Awan, Abdul Jalil (Chacha cricket) and different citizens.
DC while addressing said that Pakistan is the only state in the world which came into existence in the name of islam. Pakistan is our identity and responsibility of all of us to play our full role for the development, prosperity and security of the country by keeping aside all kinds of differences.
