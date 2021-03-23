Pakistan Day ceremony held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan day ceremony held at lawn of Commissioner Office in which DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and DC Naila Baqir participated in the ceremony as a chief guest here on Tuesday.

DC Naila Baqir accompanied by DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed hoisted the flag on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that March 23 was a great day in our national history.

She said that on March 23,1940 the Muslims of India had determined their destiny and due to their hard struggle Pakistan came into being on 14th August 1947.

Naila said that today we have to renew the pledge that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the security and survival of the country following in the footsteps of our elders.

"Because of coronavirus, we all need to be careful," she added.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed said that defense of Pakistan was undefeatable, adding that by reviving the spirit of Pakistan resolution we could achieve our goals.

The police band saluted the national flag at the ceremony.

Ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bilal Feroz, Assistant Commissioner Omar Darz Gondal, Civil Defense Officer Zafar Ali Bhatti and Dr Haroon Rasheed Tabassum.