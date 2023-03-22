UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Essential In Our National History: Ijaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ijaz

Chairman, Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch on Wednesday said that March 23 was a very important day in our national history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch on Wednesday said that March 23 was a very important day in our national history.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day issued here, he said that on the same day on March 23, 1940, the historic resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore, and the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah started the struggle to obtain a separate homeland for themselves.

He said that after seven years of tireless work and many sacrifices and after an unprecedented struggle, they succeeded in getting a free and independent Pakistan for themselves He said that today we should renew our pledge that we would work together for national unity, national integrity, and development and make all kinds of sacrifices for this purpose.

He has prayed for the safety of the dear country while offering heartfelt congratulations to all the citizens on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Balochistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Same BISE March Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

2 minutes ago
 PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After De ..

PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After Deposits Run, Cash Infusion

3 minutes ago
 45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Baloc ..

45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Balochistan Health Minister Syed Eh ..

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in mo ..

Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in money laundering case

2 minutes ago
 Typing Speed Competition held at SAU Tandojam

Typing Speed Competition held at SAU Tandojam

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays homa ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays homage to martyred Brig Barki

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.