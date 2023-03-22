Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ijaz

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch on Wednesday said that March 23 was a very important day in our national history.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day issued here, he said that on the same day on March 23, 1940, the historic resolution of Pakistan was passed in Lahore, and the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah started the struggle to obtain a separate homeland for themselves.

He said that after seven years of tireless work and many sacrifices and after an unprecedented struggle, they succeeded in getting a free and independent Pakistan for themselves He said that today we should renew our pledge that we would work together for national unity, national integrity, and development and make all kinds of sacrifices for this purpose.

He has prayed for the safety of the dear country while offering heartfelt congratulations to all the citizens on this occasion.