Pakistan Day: Exhibition Showcases Talented Children's Skills, Abilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Aas [Hope] Welfare Society organised a special exhibition on Thursday in connection with Pakistan Day observance on March 23, where children from various classes displayed their remarkable skills and abilities.
Founded as one of the first welfare organisations in Sargodha, the Aas Welfare Society focuses on empowering slow-learner children, working tirelessly to help mentally challenged youth acquire valuable skills and education to serve the nation. To further this mission, the society has established the Adil Special school, dedicated to the education and training of slow-learner children.
The event was attended by prominent figures from both the government and private sectors, including Station In-Charge APP Makhdoom Shah Latif, Arslan Shah, Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment board, Madam Shakira Noureen, Director of Social Welfare, Madam Maleeha, Madam Ayesha Warriach, Madam Asma, Madam Zaiba Andleeb, Dr.
Humaira Azhar, Farrukh Malik, Dr. Tanveer, Abida Nazar, Muhammad Usman, Dr. Ruqayya Sultana, and several others.
During the event, the guests distributed Eid gifts to the talented children, recognising their achievements. Additionally, they supported the budding artists by purchasing paintings created by two skilled students, Hashim and Aalia, from the Aas Welfare Society.
This ceremony highlighted the incredible abilities of children who have overcome challenges with the support of the welfare organisation, fostering a sense of hope and pride in the community.
