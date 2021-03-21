UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Function At Bagh-e-Jinnah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Day function at Bagh-e-Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Gardener's Club, in collaboration with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad, will celebrate the Pakistan Day at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A spokesman for the club said that Pakistan Day celebrations would commence at 3:30p.

m. and the gardeners would display varieties of flowers and ornamental plants to mark the day.

Only registered persons would be allowed to participate in the day celebrations due to the third wave of coronavirus under way currently in the country.

