UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Function Held In Cadet College Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan Day function held in Cadet College Larkana

A ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day was organized by Cadet College Larkana, near Mohen-jo-dero, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day was organized by Cadet College Larkana, near Mohen-jo-dero, on Thursday.

The Principal Cadet College Larkana Brig (Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan was the chief guest on the occasion.

He hoisted the national flag followed by singing the national anthem in a chorus. The Adjutant of the college Major Abdullah, the Vice Principal academics, teaching staff and cadets of the college were also present.

On the occasion, national songs, folk songs and tableaus were presented by the cadets.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Rtd) Ghulam Raza Awan paid tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah founder of the nation and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League, due to their struggle and sacrifices we are living in an independent country.

He highlighted the history of the Muslims of sub-continents and opined that the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims will be remembered forever and we should follow the Quaid's principles; unity, faith and brotherhood and shun the differences and work for the strengthening of our homeland.

He urged the new generation to work hard and also study in depth about the struggle of our national heroes and the importance of Yaum-e-Pakistan (23rd March) Resolution 1940 which reminded us of the struggle of Muslims of the sub-continent, he added.

Cadet Sikandar Ali, Cadet Imran, Cadet Ali Raza, Cadet Zeeshan, Cadet Abdullah and other cadets of the college also spoke on the occasion.

The chief guest on the occasion distributed the prizes and certificates among the cadets who participated in the various competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Muhammad Ali Jinnah Larkana March Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Wagner Group Fills Void Where US Forces Remain Abs ..

Wagner Group Fills Void Where US Forces Remain Absent in Africa - CENTCOM Chief

5 seconds ago
 Netanyahu Demands That Opposition Leaders Stop Ana ..

Netanyahu Demands That Opposition Leaders Stop Anarchy, Violence Against Officia ..

7 seconds ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah confers ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah confers presidential awards to five re ..

1 minute ago
 UK National Health Service to Start Child Vaccinat ..

UK National Health Service to Start Child Vaccination Campaign in London - State ..

1 minute ago
 Russia to mine gold, a children's book week that w ..

Russia to mine gold, a children's book week that will take place in Moscow,

1 minute ago
 IMF Managing Director Georgieva to Visit China Fro ..

IMF Managing Director Georgieva to Visit China From March 25-30 - Spokesperson

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.