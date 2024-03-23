Pakistan Day great importance in national history: BBISE Chairman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that March 23 is very important in our national history as on the same day in 1940, the historic Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah started the struggle to get a separate homeland.

He said that after seven years of tireless work, many sacrifices and unprecedented efforts, they succeeded in getting a free and independent Pakistan for themselves. He said that Pakistan Day gave us a message of brotherhood and it becomes our duty to play our part in the construction and development of the country.

This will be possible when we eradicate hatred and become one nation, he said. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan was facing numerous challenges today, the increasing unrest, terrorism, unemployment and inflation in the country have pushed the people into the mire of despair.

The role and determination of Pak forces, FC to bring people out of the mire of despair is commendable, he said. He said that Pakistan has come as a result of countless sacrifices of our ancestors now the security of this country was the responsibility of all of us.

He said that due to the effective strategy of Pakistan Army and FC, today the country has become the cradle of peace.He said that we would secure the future of our coming new generations in every way for which we have to play our role as a nation.