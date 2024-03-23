Pakistan Day Great Importance In National History: BBISE Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ijaz Azim Baloch said that March 23 is very important in our national history as on the same day in 1940, the historic Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore.
On the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said that the Muslims of the sub-continent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah started the struggle to get a separate homeland.
He said that after seven years of tireless work, many sacrifices and unprecedented efforts, they succeeded in getting a free and independent Pakistan for themselves. He said that Pakistan Day gave us a message of brotherhood and it becomes our duty to play our part in the construction and development of the country.
This will be possible when we eradicate hatred and become one nation, he said. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan was facing numerous challenges today, the increasing unrest, terrorism, unemployment and inflation in the country have pushed the people into the mire of despair.
The role and determination of Pak forces, FC to bring people out of the mire of despair is commendable, he said. He said that Pakistan has come as a result of countless sacrifices of our ancestors now the security of this country was the responsibility of all of us.
He said that due to the effective strategy of Pakistan Army and FC, today the country has become the cradle of peace.He said that we would secure the future of our coming new generations in every way for which we have to play our role as a nation.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK's lake-side Mirpur district celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor3 seconds ago
-
IIOJK HC quashes detention of four Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA7 seconds ago
-
Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays10 seconds ago
-
Probe ordered into death of youth by wrong injection10 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables reduced significantly across Hazara division10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated in KP with national zeal, enthusiasm10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated at Civil Defense Office10 minutes ago
-
AIOU to establish its state-of-the-art campus in Mardan20 minutes ago
-
World Meteorological Day marked20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed across northern Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marked with national enthusiasm20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jhang30 minutes ago