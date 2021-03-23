Pakistan Day great milestone in Pakistan Movement: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan Day was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan Movement as on that day i.e. March 23, 1940, the Muslims of Sub-Continent had pledged to get their separate homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan Day was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan Movement as on that day i.e. March 23, 1940, the Muslims of Sub-Continent had pledged to get their separate homeland.

In her message on this occasion here Tuesday, she added, "Today is the day to remember the great hard work and commitment of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the heroes of Pakistan Movement. Pakistan Day gives new hope to the nation." The journey for development of Pakistan will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and every individual would have to play a positive role in the development of Pakistan, she maintained.

She said, "On Pakistan Day, we pledge to make Pakistan a prosperous country. We are serving people and providing them with best quality healthcare services."She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was all committed to ensure equal rights to all the people of Pakistan in accordance with Quaid-i-Azam's vision, and Sehat Sahulat Card was a testimony to that.