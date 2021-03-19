UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day; HCBAM For Intensifying More Efforts To Safeguard People's Rights

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President, High Court Bar Association Multan (HCBAM), Syed Riaz-ul-Hassan Gilani said on Friday that enthusiastic commemoration of historic Pakistan Day was the hallmark of the nation and for every individual to strive for protecting the rights of all segments of society.

Talking to APP here, he said that Primary objective of Pakistan Resolution was to secure socio-cultural identity, rights and interests of the Muslims.

He said Pakistan was established to provide a secure cultural, political and economic future for the common people within a democratic framework that was also inspired by the ideals of islam.

He said that our leaders need to do a lot more than what they had done to secure rights of diverse composition of our population.

Vice President of HCBAM Muhammad Shehzad Jafri said, it was high time to pay more attention to the people and areas that had remained neglected and were underdeveloped.

He said that it was time to revive the spirit of the March 23, 1940 resolution and the vision of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

