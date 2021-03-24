Pakistan Day importance highlighted in seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Leaders of Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) on Monday said that March 23 was an important day in the history of country in which Muslim leadership under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had pledged for a freedom journey with new determination and zeal.

They said these views while addressing at seminar organized by TJP at Press Club Quetta regarding celebration of Pakistan Day.

They said our elders had achieved freedom of the country after facing a lot of difficulties in struggling of the independent state while it was our responsibility to strengthen the country in each fields.

The speakers said that the genuine leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sincere commitment to achieve the goal was very strong saying that in just a short span of seven years of the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution, the Muslims had succeeded in securing their separate homeland.

They said that we have to pledge for adoption the principles of unity and faith of the Quaid-e-Azam for the betterment of the country.

The youth movement of Pakistan is ready to make any sacrifice for the defense and security of the country.