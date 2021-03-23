Pakistan Day is a renewed commitment to love the homeland Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Pakistan has been weakened by the corrupt class, the only solution to the water and energy problems is the construction of the Kala Bagh Dam Deputy Secretary Information

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th March, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that Pakistan has been weakened by the corrupt class and the only solution to water and energy problems is construction of Kala Bagh Dam.

Pakistan Day is a renewed commitment to love the homeland. Patriotic Pakistanis love their forces and defense institutions to the point of devotion, which is a thorn in the enemy's side. External conspiracies are active on social media against national institutions to weaken the state.