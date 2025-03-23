Open Menu

Pakistan Day Is Symbol Of Unity, National Resolve : ACS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabani said on Sunday Pakistan Day is a symbol of the nation's resolve for unity, development, and progress.

In his message to the public on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he stated, “March 23 is not just a date in history; it marks the determination and unity that shaped Pakistan’s destiny.

The Lahore Resolution was more than just a declaration—it was the dawn of a new nation.”

Fuad Hashim Rabani emphasized that strong foundations were always laid through great resolutions. He urged citizens to foster unity in their ranks to realize the dream of a progressive and united Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

A national flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the South Punjab Secretariat to mark the occasion.

