Pakistan Day Is The Foundation Of The Establishment Of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Pakistan Day is the foundation of the establishment of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Military's involvement in national and foreign affairs is a guarantee of survival. Pak Army& Agencies have enhanced the national defense. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Mar, 2022) Deputy Secretary Information, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while addressing a seminar on the occasion of Pakistan Day, said that Pakistan Day is the foundation of the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that today peace in the country is due to Pakistani Army and law enforcement agencies.

Ukraine and the defeated countries make it clear that a strong army is how necessary.The military's involvement in national and foreign affairs is a guarantee of survival.

