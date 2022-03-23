Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our country: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Pakistan Day is of historical significance and in fact this day is to renew our commitment with our beloved country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that Pakistan Day is of historical significance and in fact this day is to renew our commitment with our beloved country.

"Everyone has to contribute for the protection, service, development and prosperity of our homeland. The future of Pakistan is bright because this country was founded on ideology," the Administrator expressed these views on the occasion of Pakistan Day while laying floral wreath on Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of the people of Karachi.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, department heads of KMC were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi while writing his impressions in the guest book, wrote that on this day and every day to come, I would like to thank all the workers of Quaid-e-Azam and Tehreek-e-Pakistan for their sacrifices and efforts.

Administrator Karachi said that one of the major reasons for the increase in traffic accidents is non-compliance with the law.

"There are all kinds of laws, but they are not enforced, which encourages people and they break the law," he added.