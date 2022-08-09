Pakistan Day; Kashmiris kick off preparations to celebrate Aug 14

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 09 (APP)::Kashmis living both sides of the Line of Control in the AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan, falling on August 14.

They determined with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders—making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Requisite arrangements are being made across AJK including this district to celebrate 'Jashan e Azadi ' Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation to accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan", organisers said while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate the historic day of emergence of the separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent ~ Pakistan, under the sole dynamic leadership of father of the nation Hazrat e Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted atop all private and public sectors buildings.

In Mirpur, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be managed at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the elders representing all segments of the civil society.