UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day; Kashmiris Kick Off Preparations To Celebrate Aug 14

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Day; Kashmiris kick off preparations to celebrate Aug 14

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 09 (APP)::Kashmis living both sides of the Line of Control in the AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan, falling on August 14.

They determined with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders—making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Requisite arrangements are being made across AJK including this district to celebrate 'Jashan e Azadi ' Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation to accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan", organisers said while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate the historic day of emergence of the separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent ~ Pakistan, under the sole dynamic leadership of father of the nation Hazrat e Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted atop all private and public sectors buildings.

In Mirpur, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be managed at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the elders representing all segments of the civil society.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Police Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Civil Society Jammu Independence Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

7 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

17 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.