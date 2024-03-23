Pakistan Day marked with national enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Day was celebrated in the district with national enthusiasm and fervour, here on Saturday.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner Complex. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioners Nauman Afzal Awan and Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair and other district officers hoisted the national flag.

A contingent of the Punjab Police presented salute and the national anthem was sung on the tunes of the band.

Special ‘Dua’ was offered for development and prosperity of the country as well as the nation, national stability, peace, unity and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.

The deputy commissioner congratulated the countrymen on ‘Pakistan Day’ and said that important and memorable day of March 23 is a milestone in the movement of Pakistan.

He said that on this day, the resolution of Pakistan was passed and the dream of creation of Pakistan wsa set to become a reality. It took shape and independent Pakistan came into being under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said while celebrating the Pakistan Day, a message is being given to the entire nation to move towards development and prosperity by renewing the commitment to build Pakistan.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers for country's development and prosperity after the Fajr prayers in mosques. Besides this, Quran Khawani was also offered for the departed martyrs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Similarly, various programmes were organised in educational institutions in connection with the day. Various political, social, religious and business organisations also organised events regarding the Pakistan Day.