Open Menu

Pakistan Day Marked With National Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Day marked with national enthusiasm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Day was celebrated in the district with national enthusiasm and fervour, here on Saturday.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner Complex. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioners Nauman Afzal Awan and Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair and other district officers hoisted the national flag.

A contingent of the Punjab Police presented salute and the national anthem was sung on the tunes of the band.

Special ‘Dua’ was offered for development and prosperity of the country as well as the nation, national stability, peace, unity and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement.

The deputy commissioner congratulated the countrymen on ‘Pakistan Day’ and said that important and memorable day of March 23 is a milestone in the movement of Pakistan.

He said that on this day, the resolution of Pakistan was passed and the dream of creation of Pakistan wsa set to become a reality. It took shape and independent Pakistan came into being under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said while celebrating the Pakistan Day, a message is being given to the entire nation to move towards development and prosperity by renewing the commitment to build Pakistan.

Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers for country's development and prosperity after the Fajr prayers in mosques. Besides this, Quran Khawani was also offered for the departed martyrs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Similarly, various programmes were organised in educational institutions in connection with the day. Various political, social, religious and business organisations also organised events regarding the Pakistan Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Martyrs Shaheed Business Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day March Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

28 minutes ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

50 minutes ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

4 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

6 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan