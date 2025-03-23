Open Menu

Pakistan Day Marked With Patriotic Fervor In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Day marked with patriotic fervor in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm across Muzaffargarh, with the main ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Memon hoisted the national flag during the event, which began at 8:59 am with a siren followed by a minute of silence to honor national heroes. school children sang the national anthem while a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), DSP Zafar, CEO education Mah Jabeen, and officers and staff from various district departments.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Quratulain Memon emphasized collective responsibility for the development and prosperity of the country. “This is our homeland. We must all play our part in its growth, unity, and stability,” she stated. She prayed for the country's peace, safety from internal and external threats, and blessings for those contributing to its progress.

Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azhar Yousaf, ADLG Javed Akhtar, Principal Tahir Bashir, Deputy Education Officer Shahid Siyal, Umme Kulsoom Siyal, Professor Iftikhar Hashmi, Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, Yameen Rahi, along with teachers, traders’ representatives, civil society members, schoolchildren, and citizens participated in large numbers.

Students also presented patriotic songs, adding colors to the event. Notably, Additional Deputy Commissioner Owaid Irshad Bhatti sang a national song that was widely appreciated by the audience.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer by Maulana Abdul Maabood Azad for the country’s safety, development, and prosperity.

Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at tehsil headquarters by respective Assistant Commissioners. Pakistan Day celebrations also took place in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, featuring national songs, speeches, and the national anthem presented by students.

