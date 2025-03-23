Pakistan Day Marks Renewal Of Commitment To National Ideals: DC Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that March 23 is a day of renewed commitment, commemorating the foundation of an independent and sovereign state for the protection of the religious identity, culture, and traditions of Muslims in the Subcontinent.
He recalled that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan emerged as the first ideological state on the world map on August 14, 1947.
"Today, under the Pakistani flag, we enjoy complete religious freedom as independent and equal citizens," he remarked while addressing the Pakistan Day ceremony at the DC office.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, Civil Defence Officer Shahid Mehmood, as well as volunteers from Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and a large number of citizens.
DC Langrial acknowledged the challenges Pakistan is currently facing but expressed confidence that, with the grace of Allah, the country will overcome these difficulties and emerge as a strong and welfare-oriented state. He also paid tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Independence Movement, whose sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.
Earlier, DC Langrial performed the flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by a salute to the national flag by Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence personnel. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security, stability, and prosperity of the nation.
