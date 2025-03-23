Open Menu

Pakistan Day Marks Renewal Of Commitment To National Ideals: DC Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Day marks renewal of commitment to national ideals: DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that March 23 is a day of renewed commitment, commemorating the foundation of an independent and sovereign state for the protection of the religious identity, culture, and traditions of Muslims in the Subcontinent.

He recalled that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan emerged as the first ideological state on the world map on August 14, 1947.

"Today, under the Pakistani flag, we enjoy complete religious freedom as independent and equal citizens," he remarked while addressing the Pakistan Day ceremony at the DC office.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, Civil Defence Officer Shahid Mehmood, as well as volunteers from Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and a large number of citizens.

DC Langrial acknowledged the challenges Pakistan is currently facing but expressed confidence that, with the grace of Allah, the country will overcome these difficulties and emerge as a strong and welfare-oriented state. He also paid tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Independence Movement, whose sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.

Earlier, DC Langrial performed the flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by a salute to the national flag by Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence personnel. The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

Recent Stories

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

18 minutes ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

2 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

3 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

3 hours ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

4 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan