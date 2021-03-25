UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Military Parade Is Underway In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan Day military parade is underway in Islamabad

Formations of F-16, JF 17-Mirage, AWACs P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft have taken part in the fly past in today’s display of military might in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2021) The spectacular Pakistan Day military parade is currently underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu presenting salute to the chief guest President Arif Alvi.

Formations of F-16, JF 17, Mirage, AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR aircraft participated in the fly past.

The ceremony is being attended amongst others by the Defence Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs.

As per notifications of Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there is local holiday in the twin cities in connection with the military parade.

To facilitate the Parade, Islamabad Traffic Police will restrict traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero point between 5:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Islamabad Traffic police has specified alternate routes to facilitate Traffic flow.

