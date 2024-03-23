Open Menu

Pakistan Day Military Parade Underway At Parade Avenue In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:37 AM

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

Following the recitation of holy Quran, President Asif Ali Zardari observed the parade from a jeep.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23th, 2024) The spectacular Pakistan Day Military parade is currently underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad.

The event formally began with the national anthem.

Following the recitation of holy Quran, President Asif Ali Zardari observed the parade from a jeep.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the parade.

The Saudi Defense Minister is attending the parade as a guest of honour.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. Newly inducted J-10 C , indigenously built JF-17 , F-16 and Mirage fighter jets as well as AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR participated in the fly past.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag is hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Radio Pakistan and ptv are broadcasting special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Resolution Pakistan Navy Pakistan Day Saudi March Muslim Event From Government Jeep Asia PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

13 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

13 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

13 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

13 hours ago
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

13 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

13 hours ago
 Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

13 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

13 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

13 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan