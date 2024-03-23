Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Following the recitation of holy Quran, President Asif Ali Zardari observed the parade from a jeep.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23th, 2024) The spectacular Pakistan Day Military parade is currently underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad.

The event formally began with the national anthem.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the parade.

The Saudi Defense Minister is attending the parade as a guest of honour.

The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. Newly inducted J-10 C , indigenously built JF-17 , F-16 and Mirage fighter jets as well as AWACs, P-3C Orion and ATR participated in the fly past.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag is hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Radio Pakistan and ptv are broadcasting special programs to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.