UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day; Minority Leader Extends Heartfelt Felicitations To Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Day; minority leader extends heartfelt felicitations to nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Hindu forum and Member National Commission for Minorities, Dr Jaipal Chhabria said that on this commemorative occasion of Pakistan Day, minorities extended heartfelt felicitations to all people of Pakistan.

We mark passing of the Pakistan Resolution at Iqbal Park, Lahore on March 23, 1940, he told.

"We dream on that day to have a sovereign country where Muslims of the sub-continent could observe their religious, social, cultural and economic freedom, that become a reality as Pakistan in 1947." he said.

Embodiment of the ideology could not have been possible without staunch commitment, untiring efforts and wise leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said and articulating that Pakistan has come a long way since independence in achieving successes in various fields.

We support Prime Minister Imran Khan for new Pakistan which is the vision of our founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Jaipal Chhabria recounted.

He further informed that the Minorities played a significant role for Pakistan as Jogander Nath Mandal was first Law Minister and Labour minister, adding that he was Chairman of Kashmir Committee and he was also hard supporter and co-founder of Pakistan.

"On behalf of community, again I also wish to convey my heartfelt felicitations to the nation," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Law Minister Pakistan Day Independence March Muslim All Labour

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

6 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

31 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

51 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.