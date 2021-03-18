Pakistan Day; minority leader extends heartfelt felicitations to nation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Hindu forum and Member National Commission for Minorities, Dr Jaipal Chhabria said that on this commemorative occasion of Pakistan Day, minorities extended heartfelt felicitations to all people of Pakistan.

We mark passing of the Pakistan Resolution at Iqbal Park, Lahore on March 23, 1940, he told.

"We dream on that day to have a sovereign country where Muslims of the sub-continent could observe their religious, social, cultural and economic freedom, that become a reality as Pakistan in 1947." he said.

Embodiment of the ideology could not have been possible without staunch commitment, untiring efforts and wise leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said and articulating that Pakistan has come a long way since independence in achieving successes in various fields.

We support Prime Minister Imran Khan for new Pakistan which is the vision of our founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Jaipal Chhabria recounted.

He further informed that the Minorities played a significant role for Pakistan as Jogander Nath Mandal was first Law Minister and Labour minister, adding that he was Chairman of Kashmir Committee and he was also hard supporter and co-founder of Pakistan.

"On behalf of community, again I also wish to convey my heartfelt felicitations to the nation," he said.