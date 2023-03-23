UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day; NA Speaker Emphasizes Importance Of Unity, Dialogue For Resolving Conflicts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan Day; NA Speaker emphasizes importance of unity, dialogue for resolving conflicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday highlighted the importance of the Pakistan Resolution and emphasised the need for unity, collective thinking, and dialogue to address the crises faced by Pakistan right now.

In his Pakistan Day message, he stressed the need to forget bilateral differences and work towards the development of the country. He emphasized the importance of adopting the guiding principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline of Quaid-e-Azam to overcome the crises currently faced by Pakistan, and to repeat the spirit of March 23, 1940.

Speaker Ashraf highlighted the importance of political stability for economic stability and called for collective thinking and dialogue to resolve conflicts.

Condemning the Indian government's atrocities against minorities, he also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and recognised the sacrifices made by Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, in his separate message, also emphasised the significance of the Pakistan Resolution and the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the country's survival.

