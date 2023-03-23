Pakistan Day observed across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with traditional fervor and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Thursday.

Numerous events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in cities, towns and villages of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Shikarpur, Kashmore- kandhkot and other districts of the province to mark the Day.

The major event was organized at Jinnah Municipal Ground where citizens unfolded the largest national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull shed light on the Pakistan Resolution, the freedom movement and the role of the national heroes in the creation of an independent state for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

He urged the educationists to play their due role in ensuring quality education to children and youths in order to enable them to meet future challenges. "Quality education has become a serious issue in our country, they added.

The speakers said that it was the Mohammaden Education Conference where the idea of a separate Muslim state was floated and recalled that when Hindus formed their party, Congress, participants in the conference also decided to spread their political ideology and educational manifesto. It was the point that led to the struggle for a separate Muslim country.

Later on the occasion, a rally was taken out by civil society, from Muhmmad Bin Qasmi Park to Press Club Sukkur, wherein the participants were carrying flags, banners and colorful buntings and singing national songs.

Addressing the participants outside the Press Club, the civil society activists resolved to defend the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan with the spirit with which Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and all Muslim League leaders had worked to get the independence.

The Shikarpur district administration also organized a programme on the Day to recall the great sacrifices offered by the Muslims of the Subcontinent for an independent country where they could live in peace and harmony in accordance with the teachings of islam.

Speaking to the audience, opinion leaders from all walks of life highlighted the importance of faith, unity and discipline in keeping the country intact and united as a sovereign state. They urged the masses to shun their political, personal and all other differences to ensure progress and prosperity of the nation.

They appealed to all political forces to ensure that citizens were not divided on linguistic, ethnic or communal grounds because such a division was bound to disintegrate the country.

The speakers, who included senior district officials, lawyers, political activists, businessmen, traders, teachers, students and other notables of the district, advised politicians to keep only national interests supreme over making political point scoring.

Other features of the event were speech contest on 'Pakistan Day' and a music show focused on national songs.