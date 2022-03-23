UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Observed In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan Day observed in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner office and Rescue-1122 Abbottabad held a flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day on which Rescue-1122 and police force also presented guard of honour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner office and Rescue-1122 Abbottabad held a flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day on which Rescue-1122 and police force also presented guard of honour.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat discussed the significance of March 23 and the historical background of the country's integrity and contemporary challenges.

He said that the students and youth must work for the ideology of Pakistan and for the development of the country and the nation. The DC underlines the need for continuous efforts to raise the flag of the nation in the world arena.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that March 23 is a day for reconciliation, we all have to play the role for the development of the country, martyrs are the pride of the nation, the peace we have established is the result of the sacrifices.

He said that district administration would leave no stone unturned for the facilitation of masses and provision of services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Mohammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Regional sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, District Youth Officer Mohammad Talal, Emergency Officer Imran Khan Orakzai and officers of other departments and citizens participated.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Rescue-1122 Abbottabad office.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that March 23 reminds us that we are a nation with the unwavering determination and memorable faith of the Muslims of the South Asian subcontinent.

He further said that our freedom, our sovereignty, our pride, our glory is due to the independence, on this day, I congratulate all our rescue personnel those provided services to the people with a sense of security during any emergency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan World Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Pakistan Day Independence March Muslim All Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day observed with national zest in KP

Pakistan Day observed with national zest in KP

2 minutes ago
 JSMU celebrates World Oral Health Day

JSMU celebrates World Oral Health Day

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad

Pakistan Day celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad

2 minutes ago
 Russia Grants US Embassy Consular Access to Detain ..

Russia Grants US Embassy Consular Access to Detained Basketball Star Griner - St ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Real Threat' That Russia Might Use Che ..

Biden Says 'Real Threat' That Russia Might Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed in northern Sindh

Pakistan day observed in northern Sindh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>