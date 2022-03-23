Pakistan Day observed in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner office and Rescue-1122 Abbottabad held a flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day on which Rescue-1122 and police force also presented guard of honour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner office and Rescue-1122 Abbottabad held a flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day on which Rescue-1122 and police force also presented guard of honour.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat discussed the significance of March 23 and the historical background of the country's integrity and contemporary challenges.

He said that the students and youth must work for the ideology of Pakistan and for the development of the country and the nation. The DC underlines the need for continuous efforts to raise the flag of the nation in the world arena.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that March 23 is a day for reconciliation, we all have to play the role for the development of the country, martyrs are the pride of the nation, the peace we have established is the result of the sacrifices.

He said that district administration would leave no stone unturned for the facilitation of masses and provision of services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Mohammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, Regional sports Officer Ahmed Zaman, District Youth Officer Mohammad Talal, Emergency Officer Imran Khan Orakzai and officers of other departments and citizens participated.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Rescue-1122 Abbottabad office.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai said that March 23 reminds us that we are a nation with the unwavering determination and memorable faith of the Muslims of the South Asian subcontinent.

He further said that our freedom, our sovereignty, our pride, our glory is due to the independence, on this day, I congratulate all our rescue personnel those provided services to the people with a sense of security during any emergency.