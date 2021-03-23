UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Observed In Northern Sindh

Tue 23rd March 2021

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with fervour and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was observed with fervour and national spirit across the northern Sindh on Tuesday.

Various events were held in different cities and towns of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Jaccababd, Shikarpur, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the province to mark the Pakistan Day followed by standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Government.

A flag hoisting ceremony was organised by district administration Sukkur at Public Park Ground.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar shed light on the Pakistan Resolution, the freedom movement and the role of the national heroes in the creation of an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that it was the Mohammaden education Conference where the idea of a separate Muslim state was floated and recalled that when Hindus formed their party, Congress, participants in the conference also decided to spread their political ideology and educational manifesto. It was the point that led to the struggle for a separate Muslim country.

