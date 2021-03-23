Pakistan Day observed in Pak Consulate in Dubai

The Pakistan Day was observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ):The Pakistan Day was observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Tuesday.

Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali performed flag hoisting at the premises followed by playing of the National Anthem.

Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were read out on the occasion, according to a message received here from Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General felicitated the Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates, and recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of the Sub-continent under visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"It was on this day in 1940 when Pakistan Resolution was adopted. Through this resolution the Muslims of the Sub-continent expressed unwavering resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in peace and harmony. Today we pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggles and sacrifices rendered in creation of our homeland," he added.

Appreciating the role and contribution of the overseas Pakistanis, the Consul General said almost 1.6 million Pakistanis lived in the UAE, making them the second largest expatriate community outside Pakistan.

They have contributed immensely through their dedication, hard work and commitment to the development of Pakistan and of the UAE, he added.

"I assure all Pakistanis living in Dubai and northern Emirates that the Government of Pakistan fully recognizes the potential and important role being played by Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Pakistan. Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will continue to work for the betterment of the community and keep the flag of Pakistan flying high," he said.

"On this occasion, I would also like to thank our generous hosts, the United Arab Emirates, with whom we enjoy time-tested brotherly relations", he added.