UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Day Observed In Pak Consulate In Dubai

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:09 PM

Pakistan Day observed in Pak Consulate in Dubai

The Pakistan Day was observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ):The Pakistan Day was observed in the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Tuesday.

Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali performed flag hoisting at the premises followed by playing of the National Anthem.

Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were read out on the occasion, according to a message received here from Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General felicitated the Pakistani community in the United Arab Emirates, and recalled the struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of the Sub-continent under visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"It was on this day in 1940 when Pakistan Resolution was adopted. Through this resolution the Muslims of the Sub-continent expressed unwavering resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in peace and harmony. Today we pay tribute to our forefathers for their struggles and sacrifices rendered in creation of our homeland," he added.

Appreciating the role and contribution of the overseas Pakistanis, the Consul General said almost 1.6 million Pakistanis lived in the UAE, making them the second largest expatriate community outside Pakistan.

They have contributed immensely through their dedication, hard work and commitment to the development of Pakistan and of the UAE, he added.

"I assure all Pakistanis living in Dubai and northern Emirates that the Government of Pakistan fully recognizes the potential and important role being played by Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Pakistan. Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai will continue to work for the betterment of the community and keep the flag of Pakistan flying high," he said.

"On this occasion, I would also like to thank our generous hosts, the United Arab Emirates, with whom we enjoy time-tested brotherly relations", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Day UAE Dubai Progress Lead United Arab Emirates Amjad Ali Muslim All From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Closing Looph ..

16 minutes ago

UN Chief Welcomes Saudi Plan to End War in Yemen, ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan, Ethiopia border dispute fuels wider tension ..

16 minutes ago

Renewed lockdowns send oil prices tumbling

4 minutes ago

Death Threats By Saudi Official Against Callamard ..

16 minutes ago

European Council President Says Invited Biden to T ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.