Pakistan Day observed in Prison Staff Training Academy Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day Celebrations Wednesday was held at Prison Staff Training academy Haripur which was attended by the Central Jail Haripur (CJH) staff, Frontier Constabulary and Elite Police.

Superintendent CJH Muhammad Hamid, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, DSP Elite Police Haripur and representatives of Frontier Constabulary were also present on the occasion.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented the guard of honour on the arrival of Chief guest Muhammad Hamid. Chief Guest also inspected the guard which included one platoon of prison staff and two platoons of Frontier Constabulary.

The event formally started with recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem and march past Superintendent CJH Muhammad Hamid in his concluding address highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day, its relevance in the contemporary world and how prison staff and other law enforcement agencies are playing a fundamental role in upholding the idea behind Pakistan Day.

Prison staff and FC Jawans also presented traditional dance which was enjoyed by all the participants.