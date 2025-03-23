Open Menu

Pakistan Day Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Shaheed Benazirabad district. In this regard, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organized by the district administration at the DC Office premises.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Hassan Zafar, and Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti hoisted the national flag to inaugurate the event. Scouts and police contingents presented a salute to the national flag.

Addressing the occasion, ADC-I Hassan Zafar emphasized the importance of playing an active role in Pakistan’s progress. He said that March 23 marks the beginning of the practical struggle for the country, reminding everyone of the sacrifices and efforts made for its creation.

He urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to national stability, unity, and prosperity, stressing that a strong and developed Pakistan can only be achieved through collective efforts.

ADC expressed confidence that the day is not far when Pakistan's name would be recognized globally for its achievements.

As part of the celebrations, ADC-I Hassan Zafar and other officials also planted saplings in the DC Office premises.

The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer (Primary) Masood Ahmed Sahito, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Deputy Director Dr. Tariq Noorani, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Manzoor Mallah, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, as well as officials from the police, health, population welfare, and other departments.

