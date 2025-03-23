Pakistan Day Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Shaheed Benazirabad district. In this regard, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organized by the district administration at the DC Office premises.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (ADC-I) Hassan Zafar, and Mayor Qazi Rasheed Bhatti hoisted the national flag to inaugurate the event. Scouts and police contingents presented a salute to the national flag.
Addressing the occasion, ADC-I Hassan Zafar emphasized the importance of playing an active role in Pakistan’s progress. He said that March 23 marks the beginning of the practical struggle for the country, reminding everyone of the sacrifices and efforts made for its creation.
He urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to national stability, unity, and prosperity, stressing that a strong and developed Pakistan can only be achieved through collective efforts.
ADC expressed confidence that the day is not far when Pakistan's name would be recognized globally for its achievements.
As part of the celebrations, ADC-I Hassan Zafar and other officials also planted saplings in the DC Office premises.
The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, District Education Officer (Primary) Masood Ahmed Sahito, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Deputy Director Dr. Tariq Noorani, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Manzoor Mallah, Additional Director of Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, as well as officials from the police, health, population welfare, and other departments.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..
Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda
Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President confers Pakistan’s civil awards on 69 recipients5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad5 minutes ago
-
Dialogue on ‘Lahore Resolution & Contemporary Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ held5 minutes ago
-
Danyal visits GAC for Women on 85th National Day; announces Relief Projects5 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for foiling attempt of intrusion in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
President appreciates security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border15 minutes ago
-
Prison inmate among three commit suicide in DI Khan, Tank1 hour ago
-
2 gangs of street criminals busted, car thief held2 hours ago
-
AJK's lake-side city of Mirpur celebrates Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and devotion2 hours ago
-
5 gamblers, 6 illegal arms owners nabbed2 hours ago
-
Murtaza Abbasi congratulates nation on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
AJK youth hold bike rally to mark Pakistan Day2 hours ago