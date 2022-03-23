Pakistan Day observed with national zest in KP

Likewise other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was observed on Wednesday in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with national zest and fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Likewise other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was observed on Wednesday in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with national zest and fervor.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb for Social Welfare, and Women Empowerment, Anwar Zeb Khan accompanied by military personnel, district heads of all the line departments, political and social figures attended a ceremony held at Bajaur Model school, Khar.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Sarmad Saleem hosted a flag hoisting ceremony that was participated by large numbers of students, journalists and people from all walks of life. The attendees paid glorious tribute to the members of Pakistan Movement in 1947 and lauded their dedicated work for the creation of Pakistan.

Likewise, another function was held at Parachinar that was addressed by GOC-9 Major Gen Aqib Iqbal. He said that the patriotic spirit of tribal people was matchless and they rendered their services for creation of Pakistan. On the occasion, different game shows were also organized which included tug-of-war, karate, traditional dance (atanr) and schools' students' presented national songs.

Similarly, Gomal University DIKhan organized a colorful ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day wherein students were seen in green white dresses. Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed while speaking at the event paid tribute to Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who distributed a pamphlet among the participants of Round Table Conference in 1940. The theme of the pamphlet was 'Now or Never' by mentioning the map and the name of a separate country for Muslims named 'Pakistan'.

The students presented tableau and national songs while the participants of the ceremony also planted saplings in connection with Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayum Barki accompanied by Col. Sher Alam took part in a public rally remembering the services of all the Muslims who fought for their rights with British rules in 1940.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favor of their national heroes while the special contingent presented a guard of honor in the DC office.