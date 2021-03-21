UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Parade On Mar 23; Vehicular Traffic Not To Be Allowed To Enter City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Day Parade on Mar 23; vehicular traffic not to be allowed to enter city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the motorists of twin cities on March 23, Pakistan Day while vehicular traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Faizabad during Pakistan National Day Parade.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the entry of heavy vehicles would be banned in Rawalpindi city on March 23 particularly after 12 am, midnight.

The CTP have formulated a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the motorists of twin cities during March 23 Parade.

As many as 336 officers and Traffic Wardens would be deployed on various city roads to regulate traffic, he said adding, Faizabad Interchange would remain closed for all kinds of traffic either going towards Islamabad or entering Rawalpindi from 5 am to conclusion of the parade.

He said the diversions would also be placed on different places, adding, the motorists who want to go to Islamabad from Murree Road would reach their destinations via 9th Avenue while those travelling on the 9th Avenue would enter Rawalpindi by taking U-turn from Double Road.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Koral Chowk would enter the Federal capital using routes of Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number-8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C-Block, Murree Road and Stadium Road.

The entry of buses, trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles would also be banned, he said.

The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

He said to make security foolproof for March 23 Parade, heavy traffic would not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

He advised the motorists and road users to contact Helpline 051-9272616, 051-9272839 and Murree Traffic Police Helpline 051-9269200 in case of any inconvenience or problem during travel.

CTP's radio station 88.6 would also broadcast programs for awareness of the citizens, he added.

