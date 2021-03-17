UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Parade Rehearsal; Faizabad To Remain Closed On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain closed on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements under a comprehensive traffic plan for full-dress rehearsal on March 17, in connection with the Pakistan Day parade.

According to Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, traffic from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would remain closed during the rehearsal from morning to conclusion of the rehearsal.

He said that all the traffic on Murree Road headed towards Islamabad would be directed to use diversion point of Double Road Chowk and 9th Avenue, whereas traffic coming from Koral Chowk would use Khanna Pull service road to enter Islamabad, after passing through Shamsabad via Double Road and 9th Avenue.

Heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks and trailers, would not be allowed to enter the city, he added.

Public transport vehicles coming from Murree, he said, would not be allowed to move towards the capital city from Lower Topa, Double Motorway Turn, Dana Mor, and Satra Mill toll plaza.

CTP Radio station 88.6 would organize special programs in this regard while the citizens can also use CTP helpline, he added.

